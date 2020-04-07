Breaking News
IL: 380 deaths/13,549 cases; MO: 53 deaths/3,037 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions
Live Now
President Trump gives daily coronavirus briefing from White House
Watch Now
Live video of News 11

Staff and patients test positive for COVID-19 at CenterPointe Hospital in St. Charles

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – More than 20 staff and three patients at  CenterPointe Hospital in St. Charles have tested positive for COVID-19.  The hospital has acquired its own diagnostic tests. More than 60 staff from the facility have been tested, including those without symptoms.

People who visited the facility but do not have symptoms do not need to self-quarantine unless they notice COVID-19 symptoms. If you have questions, call the St. Charles County Public Health Information Hotline from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at 636-949-1899.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News