Staff and patients test positive for COVID-19 at CenterPointe Hospital in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – More than 20 staff and three patients at CenterPointe Hospital in St. Charles have tested positive for COVID-19. The hospital has acquired its own diagnostic tests. More than 60 staff from the facility have been tested, including those without symptoms.

People who visited the facility but do not have symptoms do not need to self-quarantine unless they notice COVID-19 symptoms. If you have questions, call the St. Charles County Public Health Information Hotline from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at 636-949-1899.