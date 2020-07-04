Staff member at St. Louis Public Library Schlafly tests positive for COVID-19

ST. LOUIS – A staff member of the St. Louis Public Library Schlafly location has tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the library, Jen Hatton, said the staff member worked on June 24 and June 25 and was then tested on June 29. Hatton said the staff member has not experienced any symptoms.

Hatton said by way of following SLPL’s safety protocols, they aim to make all staff and customers who may have been in contact with the COVID-19 positive staff member aware of that contact.

The Schlafly location is closed through Sunday. The library plans on opening to the public after cleaning on Monday, July 6.

For more information click here.

SLPL’s COVID-19 Response Plan

All staff and customers over nine-years-old are required to wear masks within SLPL buildings.

Social distancing is required in and around SLPL buildings. Floor markers, plexiglass partitions, the removal of furniture, and other measures have been taken to assist with this.

All staff must complete a daily health survey (including a temperature reading) and report if they (or anyone in their household) have experienced any COVID-19 symptoms prior to each shift. Employees experiencing any symptoms or fever (themselves or in their household) must stay home.

Additional sanitation measures and custodial coverage have been put into place at all SLPL buildings.

Customer times in the libraries have been limited to 30 minutes in the library for general use and up to one hour for computer use.