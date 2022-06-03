ST. LOUIS – Nurses will rally at SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital Friday to call for more staffing.

The group National Nurses United will also be there. They said the hospital has hundreds of open nursing positions and existing nurses need more help. In April, members took a vote of “no confidence” in SSM SLU Hospital’s leadership.

Hospital leaders responded in part, “We’ve made significant investments in our recruitment efforts, including competitive compensation, opportunities for career development and growth, and programs to support employee physical, emotional, social, and spiritual well-being.”

The St. Louis rally will be on Friday at 8 a.m.