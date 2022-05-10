ST. LOUIS – Some officers within the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department will soon work longer shifts amid a staffing shortage.

FOX2 has confirmed an upcoming scheduling change within the department. Starting June 1, officers who work on weekends will be scheduled for mandatory 12-hour shifts.

The change will impact officers who work on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Previously, officers who worked these days were scheduled for an afternoon shift from 3-11 p.m. or a night shift from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.

A source tells FOX2 that the change is necessary to keep St. Louis’ streets safe during a staffing shortage. At one point last year, Police Chief John Hayden told FOX2 his department was down more than 150 officers.

