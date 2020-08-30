Standoff in the Dutchtown neighborhood after body found

ST. LOUIS – Fox 2 is on the scene of a developing situation in the 3500 block of Bingham Avenue off of South Grand in South St. Louis in the Dutchtown neighborhood. Several police units are on the scene.

Police discovered a body in the area and are trying to locate the suspect.

Early reports say the suspect has barricaded themself inside one of the structures in that area.

People nearby and in the area have been ushered out by police.

This is a developing situation and we will update this story as more information becomes available.