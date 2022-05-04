ST. LOUIS – If you live in the St. Louis area and share a name with a popular Stars Wars character, you might be able to take advantage of a special deal.

May 4 marks Star Wars Day, an informal celebration of the Star Wars franchise. On Wednesday, St. Louis area residents named Luke, Leia, or Ben can score a free medium sub from Firehouse Subs.

The special is part of a limited-time Name of the Day offer from Firehouse Subs. Guests with one of those three Star Wars-themed names can get a free medium sub with any purchase.

Guests with the same first name can show their photo ID and receive a free medium sub with any purchase. The offer is only good for Wednesday.

For more information on the Name of the Day offer, click here.