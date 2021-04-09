Starting today all Missourians 16 and older are eligible for the COVID vaccine

ST. LOUIS – All Missourians 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID vaccine.

This comes as FEMA continues its mass vaccination clinic at the Dome at America’s Center.

Now that Missouri is moving into Phase 3 of the vaccination program, around 4.5 million Missourians are eligible for a shot. Those as young as 16 years old can get the Pfizer vaccine. The vaccines from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are authorized for those 18 and older.

FEMA’s eight-week COVID vaccination clinic downtown officially opened Wednesday.

As of Thursday, 1.8 million people in Missouri, or some 29 percent of the population, had received their first dose of the COVID vaccine. Of those, 1.1 million, or 19 percent of the population, have been fully vaccinated.

The clinic at the Dome at America’s Center is administering the Pfizer vaccine for the first six weeks of the site then they will administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for the last two weeks.

A FEMA spokesperson said nearly 2,400 shots have been given so far at the downtown clinic. But workers are able to give 3,000 shots per day.

FEMA said walk-ins are welcome, no advance appointments are required.

Metro East facilities started giving shots to people 16 and older two weeks ago. The rest of Illinois is set to move to 16 and older on Monday.