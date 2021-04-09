Starting today all Missourians 16 and older are eligible for the COVID vaccine

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – All Missourians 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID vaccine.

This comes as FEMA continues its mass vaccination clinic at the Dome at America’s Center.

Now that Missouri is moving into Phase 3 of the vaccination program, around 4.5 million Missourians are eligible for a shot. Those as young as 16 years old can get the Pfizer vaccine. The vaccines from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are authorized for those 18 and older.

FEMA’s eight-week COVID vaccination clinic downtown officially opened Wednesday.

As of Thursday, 1.8 million people in Missouri, or some 29 percent of the population, had received their first dose of the COVID vaccine. Of those, 1.1 million, or 19 percent of the population, have been fully vaccinated.

The clinic at the Dome at America’s Center is administering the Pfizer vaccine for the first six weeks of the site then they will administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for the last two weeks.

A FEMA spokesperson said nearly 2,400 shots have been given so far at the downtown clinic. But workers are able to give 3,000 shots per day.

FEMA said walk-ins are welcome, no advance appointments are required.

Metro East facilities started giving shots to people 16 and older two weeks ago. The rest of Illinois is set to move to 16 and older on Monday.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News