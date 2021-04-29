State Board adds two members to roiled Normandy school oversight board

ST. LOUIS–Missouri’s State Board of Education Thursday took action to weigh in on the future of the Normandy Schools Collaborative and Normandy’s Joint Governing Board, which has been mired in controversy in recent months as civic leaders, teachers and parents have called for the firing of the Superintendent as well as the removal of board members, including the current Chair, Sara Foster.

The State Board voted to add two members to the Normandy Governing Board, William H. Humphrey and Michael W. Jones. Humphrey is a former Normandy board member, while Jones is a former member of the State Board.

According to a proclamation, the now seven member Normandy panel will have two weeks to meet and establish new leadership.

“What we have is a very hard-working board, particularly the board chair and they have done incredible work for no pay. But we also have a community that is very distrustful of the board. We don’t have the hearts and the minds of the citizens who send their children to the district,” State Board member Carol Hallquist said Thursday during the meeting.

“I believe, although somewhat reluctantly that in the short term, that adding two members is the best solution for our children. but the board must engage, listen and respect the community it serves. This doesn’t mean having a couple meetings and checking a box. It means developing long term respectful and trusting relationships,” Hallquist said.