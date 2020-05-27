State shows progress amid St. Louis area adding nearly 100 new COVID-19 cases

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force announced the number of people hospitalized in our area from COVID-19 is at the lowest point since authorities started tracking the figure. But new cases are still unfolding.



St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page is scheduled to speak Wednesday morning on COVID-19 issues including testing. Before those comments, the latest COVID-19 case counts reveal that 15 of the 29 counties which we follow have close to 150 additional coronavirus cases and 7 more COVID-19 deaths.

Missouri reported 124 more cases yesterday statewide and there are now nearly 700 deaths across the state. Illinois has close to 1,178 more cases and 39 additional deaths. Illinois is approaching 5,000 total deaths.

Locally, St. Louis County reports 76 more cases. St. Louis City has 18 more cases and four more deaths. Meanwhile, Jefferson County has seven more cases.

2,098 people in st. Louis County who had COVID-19 have now been released from isolation, which is up 29 people from Tuesday morning. Reports show 1,346 others from our additional counties who had COVID-19 have either recovered or been released from isolation. That is an increase of 44 people from yesterday.