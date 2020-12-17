State’s Attorney says Pritzker COVID orders not “criminally enforceable”

ST. LOUIS, Mo–Tom Haine, Madison County’s new State’s Attorney said Thursday that his office is of the legal opinion that people who violate emergency rules issued by the Illinois Department of Public Health or COVID-19 Executive Orders from Governor Pritzker’s office could not be charged criminally for it.

Haine said his office had taken a review of the orders since he took office this month.

“I am now making these legal opinions public to provide a clear reference point for both public officials and private citizens relating to COVID-19 enforcement in Madison County, and to alleviate the concerns of many individuals who rightly feel an obligation to follow the law but are confused as to what the law actually is regarding the many COVID-19 mitigation protocols issued over the past months,” Haine said in a news release.

Haine concluded the orders don’t have a legal basis for prosecuting an individual, although the announcement does draw a distinction for someone who could still be charged with trespassing, if they refused to leave a business if asked. The county health department could still go to court to ask that a business be closed due to an outbreak.