Statewide COVID-19 trends show significant impact on parts of the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS – The Latest COVID-19 cases increased over the last week show a clear pattern that reflects progress in the fight against the virus.

While looking at how case increases are unfolding in eight different areas over the past seven days. We are finding the increases were greater at the beginning of the seven day period than at the end. The state of Missouri had its largest case increase on Thursday of last week.

The Illinois numbers are a little unique because of the massive 4,000 case increase on Tuesday. But if you look at the other numbers, the larger increases were in the earlier part of the week.

