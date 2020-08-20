Staunton School District goes virtual for one week

East College Prep High School senior Jocelyn Hernandez follows a remote Advanced Placement (AP) Calculus class while sitting in a community garden near her home, August 14, 2020 in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. – Due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic all Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) schools will be closed and students will return to class via remote learning when the 2020-21 school year starts on August 18, 2020. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. – A Staunton School District student has tested positive for COVID-19 causing all students in the district to switch to a fully remote learning plan.

The school district said students will learn fully remote until Friday, August 28. They will return to all in-person learning on Monday, August 31.

All district extra curricular activities have been canceled for the time being and will also resume on Monday, August 31.

Macoupin County Health Department said Staunton students “are at low risk of transmission due to [their] school mitigation strategies.” They said they will contact any students and staff who were in close proximity to the student who tested positive.

The school district said they will still be providing breakfast and lunch every school day beginning Friday, August 21 to Friday, August 28.