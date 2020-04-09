‘Stay and pray’ St. Louis County offers advice for Easter and Passover

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – For people practicing many faiths, this is an important time of year.

St. Louis County Police are asking people marking Easter and Passover to “Stay and pray.”

St. Louis County Police say you should avoid attending any in-person worship service. Inviting people over to your home, congregating in public areas, or attending a celebration outside the home is not recommended.

The state of Missouri’s stay-at-home orders went into effect on Monday. People should avoid meeting with groups of people to help slow the spread of coronavirus. The order says that people may go to places of worship, “provided that limitations on social gatherings and social distancing are properly adhered to.”

St. Louis County Police say that you should stay at home, if possible. Stream video of your services or watch them on televisions. You can also continue family traditions through video chat or phone calls.