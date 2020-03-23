‘Stay-at-home’ order in Jefferson County takes effect Tuesday

HILLSBORO, Mo. – New restrictions will be put into place tomorrow in Jefferson County. County Executive County Dennis Gannon and Health Department Director Warren Robinson are adopting new policies to help stop the spread of coronavirus. A stay-at-home order goes into place at 12:01 am Tuesday. It will remain in effect until April 23, 2020.

Residents are being asked to only travel for essential activities. They are still allowed to go to get groceries, medication, supplies to work from home, and walk and exercise outdoors.