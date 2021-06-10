STAY INSIDE: Officials work to capture bear in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ill. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is working to capture a large bear seen in the Chantilly Village area.
The bear was seen near Old Baum Church Road Thursday morning.
The sheriff’s department and the Illinois Conservation Police are working to capture it and encourage all residents to stay inside. They also urge people to keep their pets inside.
If you spot the bear, the sheriff’s department said you should dial 911.
They also said:
- DO NOT feed it
- DO NOT approach
- DO NOT shoot it
- DO NOT leave dog or cat food outside
- DO NOT put trash cans out until the day of pickup