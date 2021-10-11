Ste. Genevieve officer injured in fire-bomb attack on his road to recovery

ST. LOUIS– A Ste. Genevieve officer who is recovering after a fire-bomb attack nearly took his life. The officer was hospitalized in April after a suspect threw an incendiary device at him.

On the Pulse of St. Louis, Jasmine Huda talked with 36-year-old Pete Unverferth. He says he is seeing progress with his recovery after the attack left him with second and third-degree burns all over his body.

Unverferth was rushed to the hospital after responding to a disturbance call. Unverferth and his wife Alicia, and police chief Eric Bennett joined Jasmine Huda on the Pulse of St. Louis.

“It’s been a long road from being in the hospital to coming home, it was a huge change, from being able to have people essentially waiting on me, putting all that burden on Alicia. It was difficult for me to even get out of bed,” said Unverferth.

He said he is making progress but still has a little bit to go. He is still getting some treatment and says he wears protective sleeves on his arms so they can heal.