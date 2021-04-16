Ste. Genevieve officer recovering from Molotov cocktail burns in St. Louis hospital

Yellow crime scene do not cross barrier tape in front of defocused background. Horizontal composition with selective focus and copy space.

STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. – A police officer is recovering from substantial burns in St. Louis after a Molotov cocktail was thrown at him early Friday morning in Ste. Genevieve.

Police Chief Eric Bennett said Officer Pete Unverferth responded to a disturbance call for someone revving a motorcycle engine at 1:00 a.m. Friday.

When Unverferth arrived, the suspect had a lit Molotov cocktail. While Unverferth had a taser in his own hand, he commanded the suspect to drop the Molotov cocktail. Almost at the same time, the suspect threw the Molotov cocktail at Unverferth and Unverferth deployed his taser at the suspect.

Unverferth sustained substantial burns to his arms, torso and legs. He has been transported to St. Louis for treatment. He faces a “substantial” recovery according to Bennett.

The suspect is currently in custody.

Unverferth has been with the department for nine years. He has a total of 13 years of law enforcement experience.

There is not any significant call history with the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.