Steady rise in Missouri, Illinois coronavirus cases continues

ST. LOUIS - Covid-19 cases in Missouri and Illinois shot up dramatically over the weekend. The increases reveal the spread of the virus on both sides of the river.

As of Monday, Missouri now reports more than 900 cases statewide and 12 deaths including at least five in our area. On Friday morning, March 27 there were just over 500 cases and nine deaths.

The statewide numbers in Illinois now have soared. Friday morning there were just over 2500 cases with 26 deaths. The latest numbers now show nearly 46 hundred cases and 65 deaths including an infant over the weekend.

Locally, the city of St. Louis has jumped from 69 cases to 102 cases now. There is still one death in the city. St. Louis County has more than doubled its cases on Friday, there were 143 now the county reports 323 cases still with two deaths.

State figures show the county's total cases even higher at 336.

St. Charles County -49

Jefferson County - 21

Franklin County - 12

St. Francois County - 5