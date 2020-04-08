Steak ‘n Shake offering free fries during their ‘We’re all essential’ campaign

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – All Steak ‘n Shake customers will now get free fries with their meal as part of their “We’re All Essential” campaign. Just ask for them with your drive-thru order. The restaurant says that it is their way of thanking every single American who continues to play their part in restoring America.

“In such challenging times, we would like to do our part for our communities by giving out free fries to all,” writes Sardar Biglari, CEO of Steak ‘n Shake.

Steak ‘n Shake is also offering some special deals:

“Family 4 Pack Meal Deal,” includes 4 Double ‘n Cheese Steakburgers, 4 Small Fries and 4 Sodas, feeding a family of 4 for only $19.99. Available every day by drive-thru or take-out only.

“Half-Price Happy Hour,” offering half-price on all milk shakes and drinks. Have fun with the kids over an indulgent afternoon treat while enjoying one of our 23 Classic or Specialty Homemade Milkshakes for half price. Available Monday – Friday, 2 – 5 PM by drive-thru or take-out only.

Learn more at www.steaknshake.com.