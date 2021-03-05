Steak ‘n Shake replaces table service with self-serve kiosks

Steak ‘n Shake chain restaurant in Middletown, DE, on July 26, 2019. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS– Steak ‘n Shake will no longer be as you knew them. Its parent company says they are making a pandemic pivot, transitioning the popular Steakburger and shake eatery into a quick-service restaurant.

“Steak ‘n Shake is in an era of radical transformation,” said Sandra Biglari, CEO and Chairman of Bilgari Holdings, the chain’s parent company.

Since 1934, customers have enjoyed sipping on shakes, eating their Steakburgers and skinny fries amid the black and white interior.

You will still be able to enjoy your meal inside, but Biglari says the biggest change for customers will be that you will no longer order at a table.

The company says there won’t even be a counter with an attendant. Instead, you will use a self-serve kiosk to place your order.

Biglari also said the change is a way to embrace efficiency and transitioning the service model to empower our guests to place and pick up their own orders.

The company explains that for much of 2020 off-premises business – drive-through, delivery, and takeout- became their business. Biglari says the company increased off-premise sales for comparable stores by 14%, generated cash from operations, and turned the business around during the pandemic.

The company says it expects to amplify profits by reopening the dining rooms and believes a switch to quick-serve will enhance the company’s economics.

The other change is a switch to a franchise partnership model. A single-store owner will run each restaurant.

Biglari says despite the innovations underway, what is fundamental to the company- Steakburgers and milkshakes- remains the same.

You can read more on the plans for Steak ‘n Shake in Bilgari Holdings stakeholder letter.

