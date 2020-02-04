Steeleville, Illinois man wins $500,000 during Super Bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STEELEVILLE, Ill. – Someone in southern Illinois is a half-million dollars richer after the Super Bowl. During Sunday’s Super Bowl, the Rocket Mortgage Super Bowl squares game awarded "Kevin B" from Steeleville, Illinois with $500,000.

Rocket Mortgage entered a multi-year deal with the NFL, giving away more than a million dollars Sunday.

The as-yet-unnamed "Kevin B" is the talk of the town of 2,100 people, which refers to itself as the “Biggest Little City in Southern Illinois.”

Steeleville is located about an hour and a half south of St. Louis.

38.007273 -89.658433