Steinberg makes national top 20 list of skating rinks

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Another St. Louis gem as a nationally recognized treasure. Yelp put together a list of the top 20 ice-skating rinks in the United States that is featured on USA Today’s website. Steinberg Ice Rink in the Central West End comes in at number 18 on that list.

“Congratulations to our friends and partners at Steinberg Ice Rink at Forest Park Forever, ranked in USA TODAY as one of the top 20 ice-skating rinks in the entire country! They just opened for the season on Friday and have done a great job working with us to make sure it’s a safe experience for everyone!” writes Mayor Lyda Krewson on Facebook.

The Yelp list is based on crowd-sourced reviews in the skating rinks category. The ranking is by the volume and ratings of reviews.