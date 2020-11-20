Steinberg Skating Rink opens today for its 64th season

ST. LOUIS – Steinberg Skating Rink in Forest Park is opening today at 10:00 a.m. for its 64th season.
The 27,6000 square foot ice rink is open on Fridays and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. and Sunday through Thursday 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
General admission is $10 and skate rental is $8. They also offer burgers, brats, hotdogs, nachos, hot chocolate and more at their snack bar.
COVID guidelines:
- Face masks are required on rink premises
- Admission, Skate Rental & Concessions are available at our new walk-up windows
- Patio tables and seating are socially distanced
- Outdoor restrooms
- Rental Skates are disinfected after each use
- Reduced capacity to allow for social distancing
- Lockers are not available
- Wearable shoe bags available for purchase for skaters who bring their own skates
- Do not come skating if you or a family member is sick or has COVID symptoms
- Do not come skating if you are awaiting results from a COVID test even if you feel fine.
- Do not come skating if you have been in contact with anyone that has COVID.