Steinberg Skating Rink opens today for its 64th season

ST. LOUIS – Steinberg Skating Rink in Forest Park is opening today at 10:00 a.m. for its 64th season.

The 27,6000 square foot ice rink is open on Fridays and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. and Sunday through Thursday 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

General admission is $10 and skate rental is $8. They also offer burgers, brats, hotdogs, nachos, hot chocolate and more at their snack bar.

COVID guidelines:

Face masks are required on rink premises

Admission, Skate Rental & Concessions are available at our new walk-up windows

Patio tables and seating are socially distanced

Outdoor restrooms

Rental Skates are disinfected after each use

Reduced capacity to allow for social distancing

Lockers are not available

Wearable shoe bags available for purchase for skaters who bring their own skates

Do not come skating if you or a family member is sick or has COVID symptoms

Do not come skating if you are awaiting results from a COVID test even if you feel fine.

Do not come skating if you have been in contact with anyone that has COVID.