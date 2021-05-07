Steve’s Hot Dogs moving to a larger location

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Steve’s Hot Dogs is moving to a new larger location. The restaurant in the Tower Grove East neighborhood is moving several blocks south to the former Mangia Italiana on South Grand Avenue.

Owner Steve Ewing is also the former frontman of the ska band, The Urge. His food business has seen many ups and downs, especially over the past year. Steve’s Hot Dogs was going to close its last location in January of 2020 after 11 years in business. That’s when investors stepped up and helped keep the business afloat.

The pandemic changed everything. When it began Ewing says his business was selling around 300 dogs a day at its highest point and around 50 dogs at its lowest point. But that didn’t stop him from continuing to try to help feed those in need while keeping his doors open and work for his employees.

Steve’s started donating dogs to medical workers and first responders. Then brands like Discovery and celebrity investors stepped in to help the business out. Now, business is booming and more space is needed.

The restaurant posted this note to their Facebook fans:

If you’ve visited our shop on a busy afternoon, you may have noticed we’re running out of room. Later this summer, we’ll be moving Steve’s Hot Dogs just a few blocks down the road to the left side space at the old Mangia Italiana. We’ve been ready to grow for some time – but we were patiently waiting for the right spot that would allow us to stay close & connected to our incredible Tower Grove East neighbors. This new space will give us nearly twice the dining room space + room for a stage 🎤 + expanded patio space (with Ritz Park right next door) + a gorgeous bar (which we plan to stock with St. Louis’s best local beer, wine & liquor!). 🍻

We have a few months of work before the big move. (And yes, we’ll be keeping that incredible Wayne St. Wayne mural in place! We wouldn’t have it any other way!)

We have so much gratitude to Tick Tock Tavern (and to our friends Fred Hessel & Steve Fitzpatrick) for their partnership all these years – in the best of times & through the hard times too.

More to come! We’re looking forward to this next chapter. Thank you, fam for helping us bounce back and grow quicker than we ever could have imagined! We can’t wait to share this new space with you!”