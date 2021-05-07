Steve’s Hot Dogs moving to a larger location

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Steve’s Hot Dogs is moving to a new larger location. The restaurant in the Tower Grove East neighborhood is moving several blocks south to the former Mangia Italiana on South Grand Avenue.

Owner Steve Ewing is also the former frontman of the ska band, The Urge. His food business has seen many ups and downs, especially over the past year. Steve’s Hot Dogs was going to close its last location in January of 2020 after 11 years in business. That’s when investors stepped up and helped keep the business afloat.

The pandemic changed everything. When it began Ewing says his business was selling around 300 dogs a day at its highest point and around 50 dogs at its lowest point. But that didn’t stop him from continuing to try to help feed those in need while keeping his doors open and work for his employees.

Steve’s started donating dogs to medical workers and first responders. Then brands like Discovery and celebrity investors stepped in to help the business out. Now, business is booming and more space is needed.

The restaurant posted this note to their Facebook fans:

“When the pandemic began, Steve’s Hot Dogs owner Steve Ewing says his business was selling around 300 dogs at day at its highest point and around 50 dogs at its lowest point. But that didn’t stop him from continuing to try to help feed those in need while keeping his doors open and work for his employees.

If you’ve visited our shop on a busy afternoon, you may have noticed we’re running out of room. Later this summer, we’ll be moving Steve’s Hot Dogs just a few blocks down the road to the left side space at the old Mangia Italiana. We’ve been ready to grow for some time – but we were patiently waiting for the right spot that would allow us to stay close & connected to our incredible Tower Grove East neighbors. This new space will give us nearly twice the dining room space + room for a stage 🎤 + expanded patio space (with Ritz Park right next door) + a gorgeous bar (which we plan to stock with St. Louis’s best local beer, wine & liquor!). 🍻

We have a few months of work before the big move. (And yes, we’ll be keeping that incredible Wayne St. Wayne mural in place! We wouldn’t have it any other way!)
We have so much gratitude to Tick Tock Tavern (and to our friends Fred Hessel & Steve Fitzpatrick) for their partnership all these years – in the best of times & through the hard times too.

More to come! We’re looking forward to this next chapter. Thank you, fam for helping us bounce back and grow quicker than we ever could have imagined! We can’t wait to share this new space with you!”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News