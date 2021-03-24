ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The IRS said that the next batch of stimulus checks will be sent to taxpayers this week. Many of them are coming by a paper check or a debit card.

People receiving direct deposits will see them in their accounts starting on Wednesday, March 24. But, some people may see them in their accounts earlier.

If you are not expecting a direct deposit then you should watch the mail coming in over the next few weeks for a check or a prepaid debit card. Paper checks will arrive in a white envelope from the U.S. Department of the Treasury. For those taxpayers who received their tax refund by mail, this paper check will look similar, but will be labeled as an “Economic Impact Payment” in the memo field.

The EIP Card will also come in a white envelope prominently displaying the seal of the U.S. Department of the Treasury. The card has the Visa name on the front and the issuing bank, MetaBank, N.A. on the back.

The IRS started delivering the third round of Economic Impact Payments after the enactment of the American Rescue Plan Act on March 11. The first batch of the $1,400 stimulus payments was mostly sent by direct deposit on March 12.

The Get My Payment tool allows taxpayers to track their stimulus payments. You will need to enter your Social Security number, date of birth and mailing address in order to track your payment, the Treasury Department said.