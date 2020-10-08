Stink bugs descend on St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS – Stink bugs have really made their presence known in our area within the past few days.

Jay Everitt, the technical director for Rottler Pest and Lawn Solutions, said they may have received a record number of calls about stink bugs on Wednesday.

Everitt said stink bugs spend the spring and summer in agricultural areas where they are a pest to crops. Then in the fall, they turn into a nuisance for homeowners. As temperatures start cooling down in the evenings, they start looking for a place over winter, and our homes and business are those places.

Everitt said if your home hasn’t been treated by now, it is probably too late, but the best thing everyone can do is make sure the stinkbugs don’t get inside of your home.

If they do, they put out a strong pheromone that draws in other stink bugs.

“If you don’t have them, feel fortunate. If you just have a couple, it is just a matter of time before you are going to get a bunch of them,” Everitt said.

So, make sure all of the places around your house where they could get in are sealed. If stinkbugs do get into your home, the best way to get them out is to vacuum them up and then dispose of that vacuum bag outside.

Everitt said the bugs will stay dormant inside of your home during the winter months. Then come spring they will start moving again and either die in a spot where they are stuck or you’ll be hunting them again with the vacuum.

He said the best way to deter the bugs is to get on a professional program where your house is treated every year. There are some products that you can buy at the hardware store. Everitt is not sure how well they work but if you try one, use it according to the label.