STL celebrities congratulate Wash U graduates in the uplifting video we all need right now

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Some big names in entertainment and sports are joining staff and supporters in congratulating the Washington University class of 2020. A video released by the school on social media Friday features St. Louis celebrities and professional athletes offering advice for the graduates.

There are just a few of the people featured in the video: Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright, catcher Yadier Molina, infielder Matt Carpenter, shortstop Paul DeJong, first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, Blues chairman Tom Stillman, comedian Ellie Kemper, TV personality Andy Cohen, and supermodel Karlie Kloss.

Some of the advice offered by the guests in the video:

“I’m sorry we can’t celebrate you properly in person at the moment. But, we will celebrate you properly once we can com within six feet of each other again. You guys, you’ve worked so hard for the past four years. Congratulations, I can’t wait to see what you do in the world. If I can offer any advice is that you should be resilient. If there is anything that this moment is doing, it is testing our resilience. It is a very powerful tool to have. It is the ability to adapt, change your plans, and basically take what life gives you and deal with it. Which is what we’re all doing right now. I can’t wait to celebrate you. Go Blues!” said Ellie Kemper.

“Graduates, my advice to you is simple. Always make sure your breath smells good,” said Andy Cohen. “This is great advice that will take you through your life.”

“This is just the beginning of your education. Stay curious, stay passionate. Know that there is great joy and opportunity in lifelong learning,” said Karlie Kloss