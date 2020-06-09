Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 819 deaths/ 14,734 cases IL: 5,924 deaths/ 128,415 cases.
STL Food Bank distributing to those in need via ‘Mobile Food Pantries’

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Area Foodbank is working to help those struggling during the pandemic by bringing a Mobile Food Market to some of the area’s hardest hit.

On Tuesday, June 9 the Mobile Food Market will be at Trinity Church on Shackleford Road in Florissant at 6:30 p.m. Unlike a typical food pantry, there is no ID required for the mobile service.

Upon arrival just stay in your car and workers will load the food into your trunk to maintain social distancing.

For more information click here

