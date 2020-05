ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Area Foodbank and People’s Family of Corporations is holding another food drive through giveaway Friday, May 22.

The food giveaways will happen every Friday during the month of May. Today’s distribution will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. in the parking lot of the Betty Jean Kerr People’s Health Center on Delmar Boulevard.

You will need to complete a short registration form to participate. Upon arrival, volunteers will then place boxes of food in your vehicle.