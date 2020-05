ST. LOUIS – People’s Health Center and the St. Louis Area Food Bank is hosting their final community food drive Friday, May 29.

The distribution is from 10:00 a.m until 1:00 p.m. in the parking lot of the Betty Jean Kerr People’s Health Center located at 5701 Delmar Boulevard.

You will need to complete a short registration form to participate. Upon arrival, volunteers will then place boxes of food in your vehicle.

They have held them every Friday this month.