STL now offering daily roundtrip flight to Jackson, Tennessee

ST. LOUIS – Boutique Air now has service available from St. Louis Lambert International Airport into and out of Jackson, Tennessee (MKL).
The commuter airline will provide one roundtrip between St. Louis and Jackson per day.
Boutique air is based in San Francisco, California and operates in approximately 30 U.S. cities. They fly a fleet of 26 Pilatus PC12 aircrafts. STL said these “single-engine turboprop can accommodate up to eight passengers and has a refreshment center, an enclosed lavatory and a rear baggage area.”
“We are very excited to offer service to Jackson, TN for St. Louis and the surrounding communities,” Boutique Air Vice President of Business Operations Brian Kondrad said. “With limited flights on the major airlines during this time, people can fly into Jackson or connect into Atlanta. We’re also proud to have St. Louis as a destination offering for our Jackson and Atlanta connecting passengers. Passengers experience concierge-style services from check-in to landing and fly on executive configuration eight-seat Pilatus PC-12s. They truly experience flying private for the cost of commercial.”