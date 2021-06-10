STL now offering daily roundtrip flight to Jackson, Tennessee

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Boutique Air now has service available from St. Louis Lambert International Airport into and out of Jackson, Tennessee (MKL).

The commuter airline will provide one roundtrip between St. Louis and Jackson per day.

Boutique air is based in San Francisco, California and operates in approximately 30 U.S. cities. They fly a fleet of 26 Pilatus PC12 aircrafts. STL said these “single-engine turboprop can accommodate up to eight passengers and has a refreshment center, an enclosed lavatory and a rear baggage area.”

“We are very excited to offer service to Jackson, TN for St. Louis and the surrounding communities,” Boutique Air Vice President of Business Operations Brian Kondrad said. “With limited flights on the major airlines during this time, people can fly into Jackson or connect into Atlanta. We’re also proud to have St. Louis as a destination offering for our Jackson and Atlanta connecting passengers. Passengers experience concierge-style services from check-in to landing and fly on executive configuration eight-seat Pilatus PC-12s. They truly experience flying private for the cost of commercial.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News