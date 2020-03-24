STLCC student tests positive for coronavirus

ST. LOUIS – A student at St. Louis Community College has tested positive for coronavirus.

On Monday, March 23, the college said a student who attends the Florissant Valley Campus, notified the college of their test results and was a confirmed COVID-19 case.

According to a released statement, the last time the student was on the campus was back on March 13.

The college says they have notified the St. Louis County Health Department so that the Department of Public Health can follow-up as appropriate with any individuals who may have been exposed.

While this is the first student at the college to test positive, the case is not the first member of the St. Louis County community to be a confirmed case.

St. Louis County officials say there are now 90 cases of COVID-19 in the county. The county’s total has increased by 35 cases since Sunday, according to St. Louis County Executive director Sam Page.