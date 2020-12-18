Stolen truck chase ends at Weldon Spring QuikTrip

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX was following a stolen F-150 out of Lincoln County Friday morning at about 7:15 a.m. The owner was able to track their truck on GPS and tell police its whereabouts.

The male suspect was taken into custody inside of a QuickTrip at 5905 South Highway 94 in Weldon Spring, Missouri.

At one point during the chase, the truck was going 100 mph. Also, during the chase the truck’s rear left tire became flat.

The suspect pulled into the parking lot of the QuickTrip and walked inside the convenience story. Moments later police pulled up at the scene. They entered the QuickTrip and took the man into custody at about 7:23 a.m.