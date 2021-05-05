Stolen car ‘T-bones’ unmarked St. Louis police vehicle

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police say that an unmarked vehicle was “T-boned” near the intersection of Lotus and Hamilton today. A car ran through a stop sign and into the police vehicle in the Wells Goodfellow neighborhood. They were not chasing a vehicle or attempting to conduct a traffic stop before the crash.
After the collision two men ran from the vehicle. Police were able to place one of the men under arrest. The other man is still at large.
The vehicle that caused the accident was reported as stolen. Police found guns inside the car.
No one was injured in the crash.