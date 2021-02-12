Stolen funeral van and body found in Festus – Two suspects in custody

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. – St. Louis County Police say that a funeral home van stolen Thursday from a north St. Louis County QuikTrip with a body inside has been found. Two people were arrested in Festus, Missouri at around 10:00 am for this incident. They are thanking the public for their help to find the van and the woman’s body.

The identity of the suspects and charges in this incident have not yet been released.

Police were called to the gas station at Highway 367 and Parker Road in the Spanish Lake area of North County around 10:30 a.m. for a report of a stolen vehicle. The van was left running and unattended in the parking lot. Someone got in and drove away. The van had a body in it while it was stolen.

Police have not released the identity of the deceased woman but said the family has been notified of what has happened.

Police say the van was spotted in Alton, Illinois on Thursday shortly after the theft. It was ultimately found in Festus, Missouri.

A man and a woman were wanted in this crime. Police released surveillance images from the QuikTrip and a detailed description of the vehicle to help find the body and the vehicle. The public shared the images widely and the story went viral.

“This case is a remarkable example of how working together benefits our community and helps to bring closure to those who have been victimized,” writes a representative from the St. Louis County Police Department.

There is a lesson to be learned here:

“It’s opportunistic,” Officer Tracy Panus of the St. Louis County Police Department said. “These thefts from gas stations. People leave their vehicles running.  It only takes a matter of seconds before someone’s in your vehicle and they’re gone…we are out very actively searching for this van. We have our auto theft unit out. We have our patrol officers out very actively searching to recover this woman for her family.”  

