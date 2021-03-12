Stop swiping your credit card; why you should only be using your chip

ST. LOUIS– Swiping your credit card should be a thing of the past and if you find one at a check out think twice before using it.

Scott Schaffer, Chief Information Security Office with Blade Technologies, says they are being phased out with chip technology.

He says that as of October 2020, all point-of-sales devices should have the ability to pay by chip. He also points out gas stations were among the last industry required to comply.

Schaffer explains swiping your card makes you more vulnerable to thieves. That’s because crooks can steal your information by using a skimming device. The chip technology is impossible to steal.

He advises if you are at a gas station that doesn’t have a working chip reader that you try a different pump, pay inside the store, or try another gas station altogether.

Schaffer says the more you can avoid swiping your card, the less chance your information will be stolen.

Schaffer says you can spot a skimmer by wiggling it to see if it comes loose. He says you also want to make sure it is securely attached. Some gas pumps even have stickers to show you if it’s been tampered.