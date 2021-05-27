Storm knocks tree into Wentzville home

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WENTZVILLE, Mo- Rain, thunder, lightning, and strong winds rolled through the bi-state Thursday afternoon.

Storm damage was reported around noon Thursday in a neighborhood off 70 and Church Street.

“It’s a mess, a wet mess,” Barbara Sheets said. Sheets was startled by a loud bang while she was in the living room.

“I was sitting here watching TV and all of a sudden I heard this horrible noise and the house shook and I went in the other room to see what happened and the tree come through the roof,” Sheets said.

A tree in her backyard split and fell onto her guest room, through the roof, knocked out insulation and soaking the floors. Sheets said the Wentzville Fire Department responded and tarped up areas of the home they were able to. No one was injured.

“The water is still pouring in every time it rains a little bit it’s still coming down,” she said.

Sheets has a picture hanging on the wall in her guest bedroom that she is hoping to save from any damage.

“I got a real antique picture on the wall that’s my mother’s great aunt and it’s from the 1800s and that is the most valuable thing in that room,” she said.

Just a few houses up from Sheets is the Styer’s home. A large tree split and fell in her backyard, luckily it was the opposite way of her home.

“It could have been a lot worse, we are so blessed,” Wentzville homeowner Linda Styer said. “The roof’s good, it missed the shed, it missed the float over there, we just have to clean up, instead of having fun this weekend we’re going to cut firewood.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News