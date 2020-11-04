“Storm of Progress” highlights Art Museum’s own collection of German works

ST. LOUIS – The Saint Louis Art Museum is busy putting the final touches on a new exhibition for visitors. Called “Storm of Progress,” it highlights 200 years of German art. But like most of us these days, this art didn’t travel anywhere in 2020.

The exhibition brings together 120 works curated completely from the art museum’s own holdings due to disruptions to international art shipping caused by COVID-19.

“We have one of the great collections of German art in America and this exhibition is really an opportunity to showcase that,” said Simon Kelly, curator of modern and contemporary art. “Paintings, sculpture, prints, decorative arts, and photographs and all from our collection.”

The works explore key events in German history, from industrialization, World Wars I and II, the Holocaust, and the fall of the Berlin Wall. Many works will be on view for the first time.

The concept of the storm has provided German artists with a powerful metaphor for forces of nature, destruction, and the hope of rebirth.

“A lot of German art is in response to cultural, tumultuous times and that’s how they made it through. They created art,” said Jeanette Fausz, the assistant director for exhibitions and collections at the Saint Louis Art Museum. “And I think we can all emphasize with that from what we’ve been through this year.”

“Storm of Progress: German Art after 1800 from the Saint Louis Art Museum” opens November 8. You will need to get tickets, but they will be free. Due to COVID-19, social distancing is urged throughout the museum and all visitors age 9 and older are required to wear masks.