Storm survey: EF-3 tornado hit near Fredericktown Sunday

MADISON COUNTY, Mo. – The National Weather Service at St. Louis is conducting a survey of the areas hit by tornadoes in southeast Missouri Sunday night. They are checking the damage and rating the twisters that devastated homes and other structures. So, far there have been no injuries reported.

Some of the worst damage was spotted by Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX Helicopter in Fredericktown this morning. Images showed disfigured homes, deconstructed storage units, and a battered electrical utility facility with debris scattered everywhere.

The Enhanced Fujita Scale goes from 0-5, with zero being the weakest. The National Weather Service says that the tornado near Fredericktown was an EF-3. This means that it was severe and the winds were about 136-165 mph. They upgraded it from the survey this afternoon and it may be upgraded again if more intense damage is discovered.

Damage discovered near the town of Chester, Illinois has the NWS rating the tornado that hit there as an EF-1.

The National Weather Service is still looking for damage. They are asking the public to tweet pictures of it to them with the hashtags #mowx #ilwx. They are using the images to ask people if they would like to participate in a damage survey.

Storm survey update: We have found at least EF-2 damage near the town of Fredericktown, MO.

NOTE – this survey is still ongoing and the rating for this tornado may increase. To follow along as we rate damage – check out this website: https://t.co/yMJcRHs2ya pic.twitter.com/oeHRQdroEk — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) October 25, 2021

Storm survey update: We have found at least EF-1 damage north of the town of Chester, IL.

NOTE – this survey is still ongoing and the rating for this tornado may increase. To follow along as we rate damage – check out this website: https://t.co/yMJcRHs2ya pic.twitter.com/JkHrFmjTgp — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) October 25, 2021

