COLUMBIA, Ill. — Severe storms tore through the Columbia Lakes subdivision, leaving behind a trail of destruction. Lakeshore Drive, one of the areas directly impacted, witnessed the power of the storm as trees were uprooted and fencing sustained damage.

This area experienced a direct hit from the storms that were in the area before 7 p.m. Friday night. The aftermath reveals a fallen tree and fencing damage. The force of the storm was so intense that power poles were snapped, posing risks to residents. Authorities are urging caution regarding any downed power lines this morning.

Despite the ongoing power issues in the subdivision, the silver lining is that no injuries have been reported in this area or elsewhere. We spoke with residents who experienced the storm firsthand, and they described a sudden shift from a calm atmosphere to a rapidly changing and intense weather event.

Stay informed about local updates and heed official warnings as the community recovers from the storm’s impact. Exercise caution around damaged areas, particularly in relation to downed power lines.