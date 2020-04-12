Storms, strong winds and possible freeze conditions Sunday night and early Monday

ST. LOUIS – There are three concerns late Sunday into Monday morning for the St. Louis region.

Additional showers and storms are likely later Sunday afternoon and evening ahead of a strong cold front. Some of these storms could be strong, especially in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. The main threats with any strong storms will be strong to damaging wind gusts and large hail.

Then, behind the cold front, expect blustery conditions. Strong northwesterly winds sustained at 20 to 30 mph with gusts 45 to 50 mph. These strong winds will blow around unsecured objects. Trees limbs may also be blown down and some power outages may occur.

In addition to these strong winds, freeze conditions are possible to the west of St. Louis. A Freeze Warning is in effect for Pike, Montgomery, Gasconade, Crawford, Phelps and Dent Counties in Missouri. In these areas, freeze conditions could kill or damage crops or other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Winds will gradually ease through the day on Monday. Some clearing is possible and highs only in the upper 40s.