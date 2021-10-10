Stormy start to week after near record heat Sunday

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis region will see near record heat on Sunday ahead of a cold front that will impact the region on Monday.

Afternoon highs on Sunday will climb to the upper 80s to near 90 degrees for St. Louis. The record is 92 set in 1963. It’ll also be windy with southwesterly winds gusting to about 25 mph.

The week will start off stormy and soggy as our next system begins to impact the area early Monday morning. Strong to severe storms in southwest Missouri will be weakening as they spread east into the St. Louis region through the early morning hours, most likely in time for the morning commute. This first round of storms may bring a few strong wind gusts and heavy rain.

Later in the morning by midday, another round of strong to severe storms is expected to quickly develop. These will push east through the early afternoon. Isolated to widely scattered severe storms will be a possibility bringing damaging wind gusts, brief tornadoes and some hail to the region.

There are still some uncertainties when it comes to the timing and coverage of these storms. For now the best timeframe for severe storms looks to be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.