Breaking News
List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions and cancelations
Live Now
SEC officials speaking about cancelling tournament in Nashville

Strain from COVID-19 pandemic cancels GO! St. Louis Marathon

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Organizers say that they are having a difficult during a time when resources such as medical teams, volunteers, and vendors may be strained by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

See a full list of cancellations here.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News