Stray bullet hits 12-year-old in Ferguson

ST. LOUIS – A 12-year-old boy was shot Thursday at 9:55 p.m. in Ferguson.

Police said the shooting happened in the 5900 block of Laurette Avenue. That’s where the boy was shot in the hip and then taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers saw a vehicle leaving the area and conducted a traffic stop with the vehicle in the 7700 block of Woodstock Road. At that point, a 19-year-old man was taken into custody without incident.

Police said they believe the suspect in custody fired the shot that hit the boy, but they say they believe the 12-year-old boy was not the intended target.

Police are looking for additional suspects involved in this incident. The investigation has led officers to believe the shooting “was related to an altercation between the suspect in custody and other individuals who fled the scene prior.”

Anyone with further information regarding this incident is asked to call the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100.