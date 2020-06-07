Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 789deaths/ 14,057 cases IL: 5,736 deaths/ 124,759 cases.

Stray gator relocated from causeway after tropical storm flooding

News

by: Carey Cox

Posted: / Updated:

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Police relocated a stray gator that made its way to a restaurant parking lot on the causeway after Tropical Storm Cristobal flooded the parking lot.

Officers removed the gator in front of ED’s Seafood Shed on the causeway Sunday afternoon and relocated it to 5 Rivers Delta Center.

A bystander provided the following videos of the officers relocating the lost gator.

LATEST STORIES

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News