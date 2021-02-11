Stray Rescue of St. Louis saves dog from bitter cold after hours of following him

ST. LOUIS – A large dog that looks similar to a German Shepherd was finally rescued from the cold by Stray Rescue of St. Louis after a long day of following him.
Stray Rescue named the dog Iceberg and said he would get close to the rescuers, but cars scared him away. He was also spooked by the leash.
Stray Rescue followed him all day Tuesday as he ran across busy streets. They said he was “lifting his feet so [they] knew he was cold and had nowhere to go. Truckers told [them] he was dumped.”
By Wednesday morning Iceberg was desperate enough to get into their biggest trap and go with the rescuers.