Stray Rescue of St. Louis wins $2,000 grant

ST. LOUIS – Stray rescue of St. Louis wins a 2,000 dollar grant thanks to online voters. The announcement will be made Wednesday afternoon on National Dog Rescue Day.

Freshpet held a contest for favorite animal shelters across the country through the Fresh Start program. For the Midwest, Stray Rescue of St. Louis were the runner ups.

Freshpet awarded five $10,000 grants to shelters around the country. The program recognized two runner-up organizations in each region with $2,000 each. There are a total of ten winners.

The Fresh Start program started in 2018 to provide support for overlooked dogs and cats labeled un-adoptable.