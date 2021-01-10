Stray Rescue of STL uses Facebook to raise money for animal surgery equipment

ST. LOUIS – The Stray Rescue of St. Louis used Facebook to ask the public for help in raising money for a new sterilizer used in animal surgeries. In only a couple of hours, they reached their goal.

The Stray Rescue said they need help in raising money for a machine called an autoclave that reaches a specific temperature and pressure to sterilize all surgical equipment.

They said their autoclave stopped working and is too old to repair. The machine costs $6,600.

The machine uses steam under pressure to kill harmful bacteria, viruses, fungi, and spores on items that are placed inside a pressure vessel, making it safe to use on the next patient.

The rescue uses the machine many times as they perform up to 20 surgeries daily.

In just a few hours, they reached their goal, but some supporters in the comments said they hope the stray rescue raises enough money for two autoclaves.

