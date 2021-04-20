Stray Rescue St. Louis in desperate need of foster homes

ST. LOUIS – Stray Rescue of St. Louis is at maximum capacity and has to now put rescuing on hold.

They are asking people to be heroes and consider becoming a foster home.

The organization said they would really appreciate any foster home without pets to step up.

“If you’ve been on the fence about getting a dog, fostering is a GREAT WAY to help you decide, annnnd you’re literally saving lives now ! What could be better? Requirements: a kind and open heart. That’s it,” Stray Rescue of St. Louis wrote in a Facebook post.

The organization provides everything the foster family would need for the pet.

“Nothing breaks our spirit more than having to turn animals in need away. Please help so we don’t have to!”

Click here to fill out the application and email ali@strayrescue.org to inquire about fostering.