Street parties have exploded in St. Louis City and County

ST. LOUIS – Crowds of people are gathering at night in both the city and county. Police are responding, but the crowds are too big to stop.

The latest party broke out at the South County Ronnie’s Plaza parking lot and at the nearby Home Depot Parking lot.

Saturday night crowds were bigger than people reported seeing in years.

Jason LiCavoli said he organized an event called “Cruisin’ Lindberg” and had no idea it would get so big.

“I created a group and invited a couple hundred of my old friends and it just took off from there. Everybody was sharing great memories and photos and of course more people got involved and some more car clubs got involved and it just got really big really fast,” said Jason LiCavoli.

Videos and pictures were posted all over Facebook, showing too many people to count.

“I drove straight to Ronnie’s to check out the scene and there was already people congregating in other cars and I was just absolutely heartbroken because rule number one of the event was ‘Don’t get out of your car.”

It often looked like a scene from the movie American Grafitti. Burnouts still show up on the pavement.

“First and foremost, I won’t be doing any events until the quarantine rules have been lifted, you know, just because now I understand the risks of doing something like this. I really underestimated how quickly something like this would, you know, would spin out of control.”

St. Louis County Police reported breaking it up after getting a call at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police in St. Louis have been responding to similar crowds gathering at the Riverfront. Dack Ledbetter spotted the problem on his business’s surveillance video.

“We went back to review the video tapes and saw there was a big party going on down here by the Riverfront between 1, 2, 3, o’clock in the morning,” said Dack Ledbetter.

The St. Louis Police Department says it’s been working over the last two weeks to keep the crowd from gathering. One video shows a line of police cars splitting up the crowd.

“You’ve got a party of 100 – 150 people every night down here by the Riverfront when it’s time for everybody to stay home and let’s get this virus behind us,” said Ledbetter.

Neither police department reports any arrests or citations, but say they’ll continue to break up crowds.

Violating the stay at home order can be referred to prosecutors as a Class A Misdemeanor.